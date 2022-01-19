Modesto police investigate afternoon shooting at apartment complex

MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a Wednesday afternoon shooting sent one person to the hospital in Modesto.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:05 p.m. at the El Casa Verde apartments on Robertson Road.
Few details about what led up to the shooting are available at this time, and police are still trying to piece together what happened. So far, police have confirmed one person, only described as a male, was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say he's expected to survive and that there are multiple suspects outstanding in the shooting.
