Police shoot double homicide suspect near Stockton park

STOCKTON, Calif. — Modesto Police officers following a lead in a double-homicide investigation shot a suspect near a park in Stockton on Tuesday, Modesto Police Spokesperson Sharon Bear said.

The officers were in Stockton investigating the deadly shooting that happened late Friday night in the 200 block of Semple Street, Bear said. During their investigation, police identified a possible suspect and obtained a warrant for that person.

Investigators were attempting to serve that warrant around noon when they encountered the suspect at Sherwood Way and Banbury Drive, near Sherwood Forest Park. Police said the suspect was armed with a gun when they attempted to contact him and a shooting took place.

The suspect was struck at least once and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured, Bear said.

Two people were killed and a third person critically injured in the Friday night shooting in Modesto. None of the victims’ names have been released.

The Stockton Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, and the California Department of Justice will conduct independent investigations into this incident.

