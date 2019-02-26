MODESTO, Calif. — A number of robberies involving a marketplace app have resulted in multiple arrests and ongoing investigations for Modesto police.

Modesto police have been dealing with a number of robberies that have been arranged through mobile apps like OfferUp and LetGo, which provide an online market place for local areas. Targeted items have included electronics like iPhone and even a PlayStation 4.

Modesto police have already made multiple arrests in these types of crimes, which have happened in previous months.

A November 2018 a case was investigated by the Modesto’s Major Crimes Unit and resulted in the arrest of two juveniles – a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male- and 19-year-old Tyrese Parker for an alleged armed robbery of a PS4 that the victim was trying to sell. Authorities say Parker and the 17-year-old male were armed with airsoft pistols that appeared to be real when they robbed the victim.

In a different case, police arrested two 16-year-old suspects for three alleged armed robberies that took place in December 2018.

Investigations are still ongoing for other robberies with suspects believed to have used the OfferUp and LetGo mobile apps.

This includes what police call a violent robbery of a mother and her son that occurred in October 2018 and a recent robbery of a victim who was pepper sprayed by a suspect in a restaurant. Both of victims were either selling or purchasing an iPhone from or by the suspects.

Police are urging sellers and buyers to use “common sense” when determining a location to buy and sell property. They suggest thinking of well-lit public places that have video surveillance to capture the transaction and to help reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim when using these apps.

They added that people should be suspicious of others wanting to meet on dark residential streets and of buyers who change the meeting location often or suddenly.

As an additional suggestion, police recommend using the chat feature on the mobile app as opposed to giving out a personal phone number.

