Modesto police reopen 1986 cold case of 15-year-old girl's disappearance

MODESTO, Calif. — On Oct. 7, the Modesto Police Department reopened the 1986 disappearance of a 15-year-old girl

Susan Robin Bender was at a bus station in downtown Modesto on April 25, 1986. She was last seen getting into a green van at the bus depot, according to the Department of Justice.

Anyone with information about her should contact Detective Josh Grant at (209) 342-9104 or grantj@modestopd.com.

ABC10 reached out to the Modesto Police Department about why the case was reopened, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

