Police said they found nothing suspicious after a reported bomb threat at a Target.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police said nothing suspicious was found after a reported bomb threat at a Modesto Target Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the report came in around 7:02 p.m. for the store on McHenry Avenue.

By the time officers arrived, Target had already evacuated the store, according to police.

After investigating, police said nothing suspicious was found and that the scene was secured.

