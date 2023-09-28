New tech and more: How Modesto police plan to strike back on retail theft with $6M grant

The new funds will enhance the operations by allowing the department to fund overtime for officers to focus on theft cases and much more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — Organized retail theft is a growing problem across the country and in California, and to fight it, the state has awarded nearly $250,000,000 among dozens of police departments to combat the growing trend.

Modesto Police Department was awarded $6,003,419 by the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

Modesto has its fair share of organized retail theft with Highway 99 running through it, but it also impacts areas on Sisk Road and McHenry Avenue.

“It has been something that has been an issue for many years now. We have been fortunate over the last few years to see those numbers decline,” said Captain Chris Adams with the Modesto Police Department.

But still the problem is driving away customers and stores with them.

“It is still an issue,” said Capt. Adams. “But realizing that we just don't have enough resources, we don't have enough people and we need more technology to help continue to drive it down.

The new funds will help the department crack down against organized theft involving retail and cars.

“For us, $6 million is a huge addition to our budget,” said Capt. Adams. “We are finding people that come out and do organized retail theft are stealing from these businesses during operations are arriving in stolen vehicles.”

Captain Adams says they are already working with businesses to tackle the issue. However, the new funds will enhance the operations by allowing the department to fund overtime for officers to focus on theft cases. They also plan to hire a third civilian investigator and buy new technologies and even more license plate readers to get ahead of the problem.

“When a stolen vehicle drives through an intersection that has these readers, we are able to get a notification and go look for it, and then actually capture and bring offenders to justice,” said Capt. Adams. “Before it was such a difficult thing to get ahead of - and a lot of things fueling that - but it's just the technology really helps us focus on the right places at the right time.”

Modesto police hopes all these efforts will reduce crime, support and attract businesses and increase the quality of life.

The funds from the grant will be available to use starting Oct. 1, 2023.

WATCH ALSO: