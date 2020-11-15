Man found dead in car after shooting in Modesto

Modesto police currently don't have any information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway after police found a man shot and killed inside a car in the middle of a Modesto street.

According to the Modesto police spokesperson Sgt. Kalani Souza, the department was getting calls just before noon on Sunday about the sound of shots fired in the area of Amador Avenue and Spokane Street.

Sgt. Souza said the victim was found shot inside a car that was stopped in the middle of Amador Avenue between Spokane Street and Seattle Street. The victim was declared dead on scene.

The victim was described only as a man, and the vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

Police will be closing Amador Avenue for several hours as the investigation continues.

Authorities don't have any information regarding a suspect motive, suspect description or suspect vehicle description at this time.