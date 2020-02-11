3 injured after shooting in Modesto

A spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to hospitals for various injuries.

MODESTO, Calif. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Modesto, a spokesperson with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 4100 block of Roselle.

Few details surrounding the shooting have been released as the investigation continues.

Officials said two of the people injured had critical injuries and the other had non-life threatening injures. They are all being treated at separate hospitals.

The sheriff's office said a large amount of processed marijuana was found at the crime scene.

