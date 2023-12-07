x
Crime

Police investigate shooting that come from inside Modesto home

A heavy police presence is expected in the area of Havenhurst Court as the investigation continues.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting that happened inside a home Wednesday night.

According to Modesto Police Department, the shooting happened on Havenhurst Court in northeast Modesto while they were on scene. 

No officers were hurt, and police said there are no outstanding suspects or weapons.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area as the investigation continues.

No additional details have been released, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

