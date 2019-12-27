MODESTO, Calif. — After identifying a suspect vehicle from deadly shooting in June, Modesto police are asking their community to help them identify suspects.
Police have been investigating a shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Alonzo Watkins.
The man died after a June 12 drive-by shooting on Colorado Avenue. He was in a small group gathered in the front yard of a home for a BBQ. Two people, including Watkins were injured after shots rang out from a vehicle in the area.
Watkins later passed away.
The vehicle was described as a newer model white SUV and is believed to be connected to another drive-by shooting from June 16 in the area of South Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
After reviewing video surveillance, police believe the vehicle is a Nissan SUV with tinted windows.
Anyone who can identify the vehicle or possible suspects associated with the vehicle are asked to contact Detective Letsinger at 209-342-9667.
