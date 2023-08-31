Court Records: Teen who disappeared in Modesto could be buried in Yosemite

Patricia Chupco says the memories of her 15-year-old daughter, Susan Bender, are what keeps her going.

Example video title will go here for this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto mother is speaking out nearly 40 years after her daughter went missing. Earlier this month, Raymond Lewis Stafford was arrested in connection with the 1986 disappearance of her daughter, 15-year-old Susan Bender.

For Patricia Chupco, she had suspicions all along about Stafford being behind her daughter’s disappearance.

“I have known. I have known from the start,” said Chupco, Bender’s mom. “When my daughter came up missing, I have known that he killed her. They did not listen to me.”

Chupco said that thought has lived with her for the past 37 years.

“It was like I was lost,” said Chupco. “Honestly, it was like I was the walking dead woman. It hurts when I hear about people talking about their grandkids and their kids.”

Chupco said the memories of her 15-year-old daughter, and only child, are what keeps her going.

“She was outgoing. She was funny. She was just an average teenager, just trying to figure out where she fits,” said Chupco. “And mother and children are going to fight, and Ray got to talking to her and he took that fight out of her.”

Bender went missing on April 25, 1986. She was last seen at the Modesto Greyhound station.

“He did not have to kill her. He did not have to kill her,” said Chupco.

Court documents show Chupco worked for Stafford for a few days back in 1985. They also say she admitted to dating Stafford on a few occasions.

The documents also reveal, while Bender was at the bus station, she got into a green van. That van, according to the documents, was later connected back to Stafford.

Court documents also detail Stafford confessed to a former employee about murdering a woman and burying her body near Yosemite National Park.

Chupco said this arrest has lifted a dark cloud from her shoulders.

“I kept telling them, why didn't they do this 37 years ago, and they still haven't given me an answer,” said Chupco.

Now, she is not looking forward to how the trial will play out. She just wants her daughter’s body found.

“I know this is going sound kind of strange, but I have forgiven him for killing my daughter,” said Chupco. “I really have because I wouldn't want to carry that with me for the rest of my life.”

Stafford is still in a Texas jail and waiting to be moved to Stanislaus County. Chupco said her message is a simple one: start listening to your kids.

WATCH ALSO: