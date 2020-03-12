Modesto grandfather arrested after death of 20-month-old granddaughter

The toddler was found dead in the grandfather and guardian's apartment during a security check by Modesto police.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police officers arrested a Modesto man after his 20-month-old granddaughter was found dead in his apartment.

Bryan Hicks, 42, was arrested on charges of voluntary manslaughter and child abuse.

The Modesto Police Department said a family member called police asking for a security check on Hicks' Manchester Court apartment. The family member said that they had learned that Hicks was getting treatment at an out of area medical facility and they were not sure where the child was.

When officers arrived at the apartment, located at 2200 Standiford Ave., the toddler was dead. MPD said in a statement that the cause of death is still being investigated, but that there were "obvious signs of neglect."

Hicks was the little girl's legal guardian. He was transported back to Stanislaus County from a facility in Bakersfield and booked on Wednesday evening. Bail was set at $150,000.

MPD asks that anyone with information on the investigation contact Detective Sean Dodge at Dodges@modestopd.com or Crime Stoppers.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

WATCH MORE: San Joaquin County Sheriff responds to criticism over alleged attack on Jacob Servin a year ago