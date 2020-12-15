Rogue vehicle flinging bags of poop at Modesto's downtown businesses, sidewalks

It's not an every day thing, but it's certainly enough to where Modesto police are asking for help to find out who is doing this.

MODESTO, Calif. — Someone is driving a car through Modesto's downtown district and throwing poop at businesses, according to police.

Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department, said the vehicle and its occupants have been driving through the downtown district during the early morning hours and tossing bags of poop out of the window and onto local businesses and sidewalks.

Not much else is known about the incident, but police do have a photo and are calling on their community to help them find out who has been doing this to the downtown area.

"This is absolutely uncalled for and we ask that this behavior stop," police said in a Facebook post.

The incident has taken place over the past several weeks, but Bear said it was not an everyday occurrence.