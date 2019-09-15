MODESTO, Calif. — A 4-year-old child was abducted by her mother and grandmother Saturday afternoon, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Aniya Lewis was taken by her mother, Aspen Vanloon, and her grandmother Dawn Patteson, the police department said in a Facebook post. Aniya was taken without permission from her legal guardians, who happen to be her paternal grandparents, during a child custody visitation. The abduction happened around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Vanloon and Patteson are believed to be in a gray 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows. The license plate number is 8GRJ472, but they could have switched the plates on the car.

The Modesto Police Department is asking anyone with information about Aniya's whereabouts, to contact their department at 209-552-2470.

