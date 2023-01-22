Timeline: Everything we know about the Monterey Park mass shooting

The mass shooting in Monterey Park left 10 people dead and 10 others in the hospital.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, according to authorities in the Los Angeles area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the shooting late Saturday at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park left five women and five men dead and wounded another 10 people. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra.

Authorities believe the two events are connected. They offered no details about a possible motive.

Shooting Timeline

Jan. 21 | 10:22 p.m. – Officials in Monterey Park respond to a business on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue and found numerous gunshot victims. Firefighters said 10 victims were dead and 10 others were in the hospital.

Jan. 21 | 10:39 p.m. – A second incident happens on the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue in Alhambra. Deputies are investigating whether the gunman may have entered a second dance hall near the Monterey Park incident. The gunman had his weapon wrestled away by someone in the second dance studio.

Jan. 22 | 7:14 a.m.- Governor Newsom issues a statement regarding the shooting: “Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

Jan. 22 | 8 a.m. – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office addresses the Monterey Park shooting publicly in their first press conference. Authorities address questions about potential connections to the Alhambra incident.

Jan. 21 | 11:24 p.m. – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department release a photo of the man suspected of being involving in the shooting. He was only described as an Asian man.

Jan. 22 | 12:30 p.m. – Deputies begin a new press conference by addressing a tactical incident in the city of Torrance. It involved a white box van and a barricaded suspect. As 12:30 p.m., authorities didn’t know if this was their suspect from the Monterey Park shooting.

Jan. 22 | 2:50 p.m. – Police in Torrance announce another press conference that’s expected to address any possible connection in Torrance to the Monterey Park shooting.

Where is Monterey Park?

Monterey Park is a city in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County. Monterey Park is located about 10 miles east of Los Angeles. It has a population of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population.