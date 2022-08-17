15-year-old in hospital after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school

Deputies saw video of the attack and identified the student, arresting him on suspicion of attempted homicide.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.

Firefighters arrived in response to the call, and the student was taken to the hospital by his parent for evaluation.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and based on their preliminary investigation, officials said the victim was attacked by another 15-year-old male student and suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Deputies saw video of the attack and identified the student, arresting him on suspicion of attempted homicide. He was taken to Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for booking.

The suspect is being held on two felony counts without bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who might have video is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.