Sacramento woman arrested in connection with death of her 5-year-old son

Dyamond Hudson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday on complaints of homicide and endangering the life of a child.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly beaten to death in Sacramento has also been arrested in connection with the crime.

Dyamond Hudson, 26, was arrested on Wednesday on complaints of homicide and endangering the life of a child. Her arrest comes just over a week after 21-year-old Jason Rahul Chitnis was arrested.

Chitnis was charged with homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Chitnis and Hudson were in a relationship.

The investigation began on Aug. 3, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to help Sacramento Metro Fire for a medical call along the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard involving a 5-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing. The child was rushed to the hospital but died two days later, on Aug. 5.

It was at the hospital that doctors determined the boy had injuries indicating he had been abused, the sheriff’s office said.

Chitnis was arrested and booked into jail on Aug. 17. Hudson was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 25. She is being held without bond pending her first court appearance on Friday, Aug. 27.

No other arrests are expected in this case, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators have not identified the young boy by name and they have not released mug shots for Chitnis or Hudson.