'I don't feel like I'm living': Mother calls for justice 2 years after Isaiah Molina homicide

To the outside world, it will be two years since Isaiah was shot and killed. To his mother Rosita, it feels like she received the news yesterday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week marks two years since a shooting has left a Sacramento family shaken to the core. Isaiah Molina was shot and killed in the Pocket area of Sacramento Sept. 22, 2021, leaving his loved ones with the feeling of hopelessness, frustration and anguish.

“I go to work, come home. I look like I'm okay,” said Rosita Molina, Isaiah’s mother. “But this is me after work. This is me when I realize it's quiet. I don't hear his games. I think that was our only argument was turning the TV down. It sounds like 50 people [in his room], and I go in there and it's just him.”

“I don't feel like I'm living right now,” said Molina. “I just feel like I'm on autopilot. That's the best way to describe my life, is autopilot.”

A constant loop because no information has led to the arrest of the person who killed her son.

The shooting happened at the Lake Crest Village shopping center in the Pocket area. Sacramento Police said the suspect took off before they arrived.

Molina says so did the friend her son was with, he did not stop to call 911.

“I definitely know that person that was in the car with my son, and he knows who he is,” said Molina. “He knows who did it. And he is walking around here happy and living his life. And he knows exactly who did it, but you can't force somebody to speak.”

Molina was a single mom for 19 years.

“He was a sweet child,” said Molina. “He did not have a record, he did not even have ID. He did not go anywhere. He didn't do anything but eat and fill his room up with plates and cups.”

Molina says she is living a nightmare, not knowing what happened and knowing she taught her son the difference between right and wrong, but still doesn't know if his friend’s parents did.

She is asking anyone with information to come forward, so she can have some relief from the ongoing pain she is feeling and have a little bit of her life back.

“I just want somebody to say something,” said Molina. “Snitching or whatever you want to call it, I could care less about it. I could care less. I bet you everybody that is saying snitching, if they have a child, their only child and this happened to their child, I wonder how they would think about it. I just want a little bit of closure. That's it.”

The one tip detectives had at the time of the shooting; the possible suspect drove a dark colored car.



ABC10 reached out to Sacramento Police, but an update was not available at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Sacramento Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.