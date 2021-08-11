Mother convicted of pushing baby to death from building

She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her attorney says she suffered a psychotic break.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southern California woman has been convicted of pushing her 7-month-old son to his death from the fourth story of a hospital parking garage.

Sonia Hermosillo of La Habra was convicted Wednesday of murder and assault on a child causing death.

Prosecutors say Hermosillo drove her son, who had various medical problems, to the parking structure of the Children's Hospital of Orange County in 2011 and pushed him over.

She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her attorney says she suffered a psychotic break. Jurors must now determine whether she was sane at the time of the crime.

