Ronny Ward, who was convicted in 2019, has so far served less than half of his maximum six-year prison sentence. He is set to be released in November.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A mother who lost her unborn child after a man driving under the influence in Rio Linda crashed into her is condemning his early release from prison.

Ronny Ward was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2019, to three years in state prison. He was charged with felony DUI causing great bodily injury. He wasn't charged with the death of the baby because California law doesn't include the death of a fetus in its definition of manslaughter or vehicular manslaughter.

He's expected to be released on Nov. 16 after serving two and a half years of his maximum six-year sentence.

"It should have been manslaughter instead of a DUI with bodily harm because he did kill my son," Villegas said. "I feel like I'm just going through it all over again."

Villegas, who was six months pregnant, was standing at the left of the front of her parked Chevy Impala on April 8, 2019. Police said Ronny Ward was driving a jeep westbound on M Street when he veered to the right and crashed into a parked Chevy Impala.

Villegas was taken to a local hospital where she had an emergency C-section, where the baby later died. The family named the baby RJ.

"I really want to get the word out there that he is basically getting off scot-free, and now, me and my family are paying the price. We are the ones that are basically doing the life term," Villegas said.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert called Ward's early release outrageous because it would mean he served less than half of his sentence.

"The crime occurred after Inmate Ward had a long history of alcohol-related offenses and incidents," Schubert said in a letter to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. "In the days leading up to his crime, Ronny Ward was a menace to his community. Witnesses reported that on multiple occasions, he had driven recklessly, revving his engine, swerving through traffic, blowing through stop signs, doing donuts, and almost hitting a pedestrian and her dog."

Below is the full letter from Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also released a statement regarding Ward's release.

"In general, incarcerated people may be given credits by their sentencing court for time served while awaiting adjudication, as well as for participating in programming and educational opportunities and additional credits while assigned to the Conservation Camp Program," the statement reads.

While Ciara works to get the word out about the release, she is holding onto hope.

Ciara's daughter Aria was born 6 months ago. Her due date was her late son RJ's birthday.

"My daughter is the only thing basically that keeps me going right now," Villegas said.

Villegas is partnering with MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, for a walk in Roseville on Saturday at 9:00 am at Maidu Park.

