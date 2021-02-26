Mother of man accused of killing infant in West Sacramento arrested for aiding and abetting

Annette Womack, 58, who police say is the mother of Derrick Woods, was arrested for felony aiding and abetting and child endangerment.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The mother of a man accused of killing an infant in West Sacramento has been charged with aiding and abetting, police officials said.

Derrick Woods, 43, was arrested just a day after the body of 1-year-old Amanda Marie Owens was found at Silvey’s Motel in West Sacramento. Investigators have only said that the infant died from “traumatic injuries.”

As they continued to investigate, detectives arrested 58-year-old Annette Womack, who they said is Woods’ mother, for felony aiding and abetting and child endangerment. Investigators did not say how Womack aided her son. A mug shot was not provided.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the West Sacramento Police Department at crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.

