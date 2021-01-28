Mother of man stabbed to death in Sacramento prison still looking for answers

Shanna Bianchi said her son spent six months in prison with his cellmate, Jordan Greendahl, who is now accused of taking his life.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California mother is on a search for answers one month after her son, Braydon Lesseos, was found stabbed to death in his cell at California State Prison in Sacramento on Christmas Day.

"I just want to know what's happening. It seems pretty clear cut to me. It was a murder in a locked cell in a level prison. Why do we not have movement?" Braydon’s mother Shanna Bianchi said.

"How did this happen in daylight? Where were the other inmates? I know people have to keep their heads down. It's dangerous in there. But come on. Someone knows something," she added.

Bianchi said her son spent six months in prison with his cellmate, Jordan Greendahl, who is now accused of taking Braydon's life. But there are still more questions than answers weeks Braydons his death.

The last Bianchi heard, they were going on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

"And the fact that there is a huge case -- a federal investigation going on," she said.

That investigation Bianchi said is centered around the number of inmate deaths in the prison.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) released a statement saying they will not confirm any federal investigation. They did say when a unit is placed on medical quarantine, all safety and security measures are maintained.

Bianchi feels more needs to be done.

"Because I don't want this to happen to anyone else. You go in there paying the price for a crime and you can't feel safe to rehabilitate. How are we expected to have them come back into society?" she said.

