'I'm angry. My child is home hurt' | Mother of student attacked at JFK High School demands action

"I had to get a call with my baby on FaceTime with blood coming from her head," said Crisa Triplet, the mother of a student who was attacked.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fight that unfolded at John F. Kennedy High School Thursday afternoon.

They say a group of up to six people who were not students walked on campus without permission, entered a classroom and began attacking a female student before using pepper spray.

However, it didn't end there, according to Crisa Triplet, who said her 17-year-old daughter Aniyah was a second victim in the fight. Triplet said her daughter was viciously attacked by that same group in the hallway just a few minutes later. The fight was captured on video.

"I'm angry. My child is home hurt. She was in the hospital last night. I had to get a call with my baby on FaceTime with blood coming from her head," Triplet said.

Triplet told ABC10 Aniyah had no enemies and didn't even know the individuals who jumped her.

"When you think about these people jumping these young girls, coming on campus, not being checked and having that much time and then being able to escape — It just shows we're in different times. These school campuses are not safe," said community activist Berry Accius.

The Sacramento City Unified School District provided the following statement to ABC10 about the incident..

"The incident yesterday happened around 2:20 p.m.– less than ten minutes before dismissal time. To help with the flow of students leaving campus, those gates were unlocked in advance of dismissal and that is how the adults were able to trespass onto campus. The Sacramento City Unified School District is always looking for ways to adjust and improve our safety plans. We are exploring a series a short-term and long-term plans to further enhance student safety while continuing to make our schools the welcoming centers of learning they should be," the district said.

The Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 that five people were cited for misdemeanor violations after the initial fight, however the initial group of suspects have not been identified.

There was an increased police presence close to dismissal time at the high school Friday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Triplet said her daughter will not return to school anytime soon and is considering alternative options.

"These people are out there, on the loose," Triplet said. "If I send my child to this school, who knows next if there's not a gun involved. There's no protection so I can't take that risk - not for my child."

