MEYERS, Calif. – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in El Dorado County, Monday afternoon.

The incident started as a police chase around 1 p.m. near South Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the motorcyclist fired at pursing officers during the chase. At some point the officers returned fire, striking the suspect at least once. First responders tried to treat the suspect, but that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. There have been no reports of any officers or bystanders injured during the chase and shooting.

Because the crime scene spanned across several roads, authorities say they have shut down N. Upper Truckee Road at State Highway 50, State Highway 89 between Upper Truckee Road and Pickets Road, and N. Upper Truckee Road at San Bernardino Avenue.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency dispatch number at 530-621-6600.

