The Mule Creek prison warden was escorted off the premises by the FBI.
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Joe Lizarraga, who serves as the Mule Creek State Prison Warden, is under investigation.
Information on the investigation, including when it began, has not been released. However, Bill Sessa, spokesperson for (CDCR), has said that the warden is currently on paid administrative leave.
Who is Joe Lizarraga?
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Lizarraga has served as warden or as acting warden at the prison since 2013, and also held the position of Chief Deputy Warden from 2011 to 2013. His employment history with the California state prison system dates back to at least 1986.
- 2008 to 2010: multiple positions held in California State Prison, Sacramento
- 2006 to 2008: associate warden at the Deuel Vocational Institution
- 2005 to 2006: correctional captain at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Correctional Health Care Services
- 1996 to 2005: multiple positions held at the California Medical Facility
- 1995 to 1996: labor relations specialist at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Office of Labor Relations
- 1986 to 1995: held multiple positions at San Quentin State Prison