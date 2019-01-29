The Mule Creek prison warden was escorted off the premises by the FBI.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Joe Lizarraga, who serves as the Mule Creek State Prison Warden, is under investigation.

Information on the investigation, including when it began, has not been released. However, Bill Sessa, spokesperson for (CDCR), has said that the warden is currently on paid administrative leave.

Who is Joe Lizarraga?

Lizarraga has served as warden or as acting warden at the prison since 2013, and also held the position of Chief Deputy Warden from 2011 to 2013. His employment history with the California state prison system dates back to at least 1986.