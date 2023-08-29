Multiple kidnapping attempts near Modesto school in past week

Three different attempts have been made by two suspects over the past week to lure kids into their cars.

MODESTO, Calif. — Families in a Modesto neighborhood are on high alert after reports of three attempted kidnappings.

Investigators said the suspects are trying to lure kids into their cars after school.

Three different attempts have been made by two suspects over the past week to lure kids into their cars, all near Fairview Elementary School.

The Modesto Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in the area to help track these suspects down.

Different tactics were used to try and convince school kids to get into cars with strangers in south Modesto, according to Sergeant Erich Layton, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

“A male driver tried to lure a child into a vehicle by stating he had candy,” said Layton.

On Monday, two kids said they were approached by a man in a gray car at bus stop on Vivian and Poland streets. Two days later near Fairview Park, a woman in a gray BMW tried to stop kids.

“There was a female that stated she knew one of the children’s mothers and to get into a vehicle so she could take the child to her mother,” said Layton.

On that same day near Rancho Encantado and San Ramos, he said, “A male tried to lure a child into his vehicle as well. Luckily, it sounds like there was a parent around at that time and was able to get the man to go away,” said Layton.

This time, the man was telling children it was too dangerous to cross the street alone.

It is unclear if the man in the gray car is the same person for both incidents. All the incidents involve elementary children walking home or near a bus stop after school and a gray car.

“The ultimate concern is why are people trying to lure a child to their vehicle. The worst case scenario is they are trying to kidnap a child,” said Layton.

Linda Mumma Solorio, spokesperson for Modesto City Schools, said they’ve shared all these details with families and they have their own school security working to ensure student safety. That includes beefing up their security officers presence at school and patrolling the area.

In all the incidents, the children wouldn’t get close to the car, ran away and immediately told their parents. In the meantime, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to have a safety conversation with their students.

“(Have) A walking partner, if not larger groups, when they are walking, try to avoid secluded areas, don’t walk down alley ways. It may be a short cut. The other way may be longer, but it’s better to take the longer route where you are in higher visibility areas,” said Layton.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says there are no specific details on the gray car or the gray BMW that they can give to the community right now, but they appreciate everyone being on the lookout. They are providing extra patrols in the school area.

