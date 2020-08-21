Multiple shootings in Vallejo claim lives of 5, including one infant

Vallejo PD says it is "heartbroken" in response to the three separate shooting incidents that occurred on Thursday.

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department (VPD) issued a statement regarding multiple shootings that happened on Thursday that resulted in five deaths, one of whom was a 1-year-old infant.

"The department is heartbroken by the senseless shootings and gun violence occurring in the City of Vallejo and we are continuing in our efforts to reduce and deter crime in the city," VPD said in a press release.

On Thursday evening, VPD responded to two shooting incidents around 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Trinity and Louisiana Street. Police say a 25-year-old male and adult female in her twenties, both of Vallejo, were found dead in their car. A 1-year-old male infant was also found in the car and was transported immediately to the hospital before he died.

"This is the City of Vallejo’s 18th and 19th murder," VPD said.

@VallejoPd Issues Response to Multiple Shooting Incidents on August 20th - See Full Press Release Here: https://t.co/oNmqQYTeDP pic.twitter.com/bBcBD7dmrC — VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) August 21, 2020

As VPD was responding to this incident, the department received calls about another shooting in Richardson Park. The victim was a 31-year-old male.

At around 10:54 p.m. on Thursday, a third shooting was reported at the 200 Block of Sage Street. Officers found a male, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, all incidents are under investigation. VPD says it does not believe the shootings that took place at Trinity and Louisiana and at Richardson Park are related at this time.

In the next few days, more information on Operation P.E.A.C.E. (Predictive Enforcement and Community Engagement)— a project launched in August— will be forthcoming. VPD also plans to share some ways community members, groups, leaders, and legislators can join in the effort to address gun violence in Vallejo.

"We cannot let another day go by that a man, woman, or child suffers gun violence at the hands of another human being here in Vallejo," said Chief of Police Shawny Williams. "We are working diligently with our local leaders, community members, allied agencies, and personnel to combat these crimes and hopefully save the lives caught in the balance of malice and ill-intent."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Rose at 707-651-7146 or Detective J. Scott at 707-648-4531.