San Joaquin County District Attorney 'disappointed' by judge's decision drop murder charge in Sikh man's killing

TRACY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office says it’s disappointed with a judge's decision earlier this week not to proceed with murder charges against the man accused of killing a Sikh man in Tracy last year.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested and charged with the killing of 64-year-old Parmjit Singh. Singh was stabbed to death on his routine evening walk in Tracy's Gretchen Talley Park on August 25, 2019.

"We did not 'drop charges’ - the judge made a ruling that there was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial at this time," said a spokesperson for San Joaquin District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We were obviously disappointed with the ruling and will be reassessing the case along with the Tracy Police Department to determine any future course of action.”

The Superior Court San Joaquin website lists the murder charge against Kreiter-Rhoads as “DISPOSED: Not held to Answer – Dismissal 871 PC – 10/01/20.” According to jail logs, Kreiter-Rhoads remains behind bars.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

