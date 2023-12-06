'My goal is always to help people' | Cashier praised for swift action during attempted robbery

When a customer was held at knifepoint at a south-side convenience store, the cashier chased the suspected robber off with a baseball bat.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a south side convenience store on Saturday.

It happened at The Primo Food Mart at the corner of Flores Street and Lambert Street. The whole incident was caught on camera.

Just before 10:30 p.m., surveillance video shows a man grabbing a customer from behind and holding a box cutter to his throat.

“He said, ‘Give me all your money in the register or I am going to cut his throat,’” said Matthew Almaraz, who was working as a cashier that evening.

In the video, the customer is seen punching the suspected robber in the face. That’s when the two start struggling.

Almaraz can be seen reaching over the counter and attempting to pull the customer to safety. That’s when the blade sliced his finger, Almaraz said.

The cashier was able to push a panic button below the register, alerting police. He then grabbed a baseball bat and commanded the suspect to leave.

“I’m yelling at him about five times, ‘Get out! Get out!,’” said Almaraz. “I was yelling hardcore at him. Finally, when he saw me, [he knew] I was going to hit him if he didn’t stop.”

The victim managed to wrestle the blade away. Almaraz then shoves the bat towards the suspected robber, and he flees the store.

According to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Miraculously, the victim was not injured, according to Almaraz.

He is being praised for his swift action.

“Of course, I am proud of him,” said Ifran Butt, who owns The Primo Food Mart. “He is my good employee. He did an excellent job, he is a good guy.”

The incident unfolded quickly. While Almaraz admits he was initially scared, he said intervening was the only option.

“I am an orphan, so my goal is always to help people,” said Almaraz. “[The victim] was 70 years old. So, I would do it again.”