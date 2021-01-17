Napa businessman held on $5M bail after cache of weapons found

Investigators uncovered five pipe bombs, several pounds of gunpowder, more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and approximately 8 to 10 illegal guns

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities say a California man was jailed in lieu of $5 million bail after sheriff's deputies found a cache of weapons and explosives at his home and business — including gunpowder and pipe bombs.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Ian Benjamin Rogers, 44 of Napa, for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons, and explosives.

The 44-year-old was arrested Friday after deputies searched his home and business in Napa, north of San Francisco. The sheriff's office said they obtained search warrants for the home and business after getting a tip that Rogers had several illegal guns.

Investigators uncovered five pipe bombs, several pounds of gunpowder, more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and approximately 8 to 10 illegal guns

The Napa County Sheriff's Office couldn't immediately say whether the suspect had plans to use the weapons.

Rogers could face multiple felony charges.