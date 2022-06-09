Napa County District Attorney reviewing Paul Pelosi's DUI charges

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested by CHP on DUI charges in late May.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — The Napa County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing charges against Paul Pelosi following his DUI arrest.

On May 29, 2022, Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested by California Highway Patrol for "Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving with a .08% Blood Alcohol Content or Higher."

According to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections but was later released.'

He was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

On Thursday, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that the Napa County DA's Office was reviewing charges stemming from Pelosi's arrest. Haley says Pelosi agreed to a court date for early August.

"No decision has been made at this time," Haley wrote in a statement. "Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect."

At the time of the incident, Rep. Pelosi was on the East Coast.

Drew Hammill, spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told The Associated Press on May 30: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”