Napa County releases booking photo of Paul Pelosi after alleged DUI

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A booking photo of Paul Pelosi has been released by the Napa County Department of Corrections.

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence back on May 29.

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche near the town of Yountville before being hit by 2014 Jeep, according to the California Highway Patrol. Pelosi was accused of DUI and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher.

He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections and was released the following morning.

On May 9, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that the Napa County District Attorney's Office was reviewing charges stemming from Pelosi's arrest. Haley said Pelosi agreed to a court date for early August.

According to Napa County officials, the county followed the Department of Corrections' policy for releasing booking photos and mugshots and ultimately released it to the public.

"Mr. Pelosi received the same treatment under that policy that all individuals released from County Jail receive," Napa County said in a news release.

