NATOMAS, Sacramento — Sacramento police are investigating two attempted robberies at separate pharmacies in Natomas.

One happened on the 3200 block of Arena Boulevard, and the other happened on the 4600 block of Natomas Boulevard, both between 4:30 and 5 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

During both incidents, police said two male suspects tried to take items from a pharmacy.

One person suffered minor injuries during the attempted robbery on Natomas Blvd.

Officials say an investigation is underway to determine if the two attempted robberies are related.

