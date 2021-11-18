x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Nearly half a ton of meth found inside truck at border

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities say a truck driver was arrested after border officers discovered nearly a half a ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer that entered San Diego County from Mexico. 

A search was ordered after officers grew suspicious about one of the walls inside the trailer when the truck was stopped at the Calexico East Commercial Facility. 

Officials say a K-9 team helped officers discover 30 wrapped packages of meth weighing more than 865 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million.

The driver, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

   

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento federal agents bust international drug trafficking operation

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

Suspect in a double homicide in Lodi appears in court