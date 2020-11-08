'I was both appalled and disappointed' | Nevada City police investigating violence from weekend protests

Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said the "aggressive behavior by the counter-protesters," will "absolutely not be tolerated."

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — A peaceful protest on Sunday, Aug. 9, in Nevada City turned violent and the Nevada City Police are now attributing the violence to counter protesters.

A Black Lives Matter protest was met with counter protesters who associated with Back the Blue, a group that supports police officers and departments.

"The counter protesters waived the thin blue line flag as a show of support for the police, however the actions and behavior did nothing more than put the community in danger," Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said in a statement.

A female protester who asked not to be named out of concerns for her safety filmed the protest, and in one of her video's, a counter protester can be seen hitting someone in the face.

"It was scary. It was a really scary experience," the protester said. "I have not had four or five grown men pushing my body, trying to get me to fall down and being violent towards me ever in my life"

Police were present, but no arrests were made. Ellis said the counter protesters were the agitators and his department is investigating the incident.

The chief went on to say he has been in contact with the Nevada County District Attorney about criminal charges, everything from assault to vandalism.

"I was both appalled and disappointed by the behavior of the counter-protesters," Ellis said.

Still, the protester wants people to know what she says is the truth and is calling for justice.

"This is a a real dark truth that small town racism feels very comfortable and can go out in public and hurt people," the protester said.

Chief Ellis is asking anyone who filmed the violent protest over the weekend or were attacked, to contact the police department.

ABC10 reached out to Back the Blue Nevada County after claims the counter protesters aligned or belonged to their group. Bethany Denkers, co-founder of Back the Blue Nevada County, confirmed to that several of their members were present at the protest, but were not involved in any violence or threats of any kind. Denkers said their members do not tolerate violence.

