Man accused of attacking mother, trying to ram her car down a hill in Nevada County

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the man thought his mother stole money from him.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars in Nevada County after deputies say he punched and tried to ram his own mother down a hill.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Daniels Drive in Nevada City after getting a report that a mother was being attacked by her 35-year-old son.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the man punched his mother enough that she nearly passed out, used an axe to vandalize her vehicle, and tried to use his pickup truck to ram it down a steep hill while she was still inside it. Deputies said some foliage stopped the car from sliding further down the hill.

When deputies found the victim's vehicle, they said it was nearly pushed over an embankment on the property with nearly all the windows on it shattered.

The suspect, identified as Casey Johnston, took off before deputies arrived, but they found his home, got a search warrant and eventually caught him Tuesday as he was walking back home.

He was detained and placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, vandalism and battery with serious bodily injury.

