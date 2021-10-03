Nevada County man accused of selling pot gummies via Snapchat

Deputies began investigating after being contacted by a man who said his 14-year-old son had eaten the pot gummies and got sick.

COLFAX, Calif. — A Nevada County man was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana gummy candy to a 14-year-old boy in Colfax.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating the incident on March 5 after being contacted by a man who said his 14-year-old son ate the pot gummies and got sick. That father took his son to the hospital for his symptoms and it was there that deputies learned the boy purchased the drugs from someone he met through the social media app Snapchat.

Deputies found the suspect, Christian Brock-Hurtado, 19, in his car on Auburn Street in Colfax. When deputies tried to pull him over, Brock-Hurtado took off and led officers on a high-speed chase – reaching speeds of more than 100 mph and crossing over double-yellow lines, the sheriff’s office said.

Brock-Hurtado managed to elude the deputies for a bit, but dispatchers were able to track down his phone number allowing a deputy to call him directly. After speaking with the deputy, Brock-Hurtado turned himself in.

Brock-Hurtado was arrested on complaints of child endangerment, furnishing marijuana to a minor, and evading a peace officer. Investigators did not say if they suspect Brock-Hurtado may have sold drugs to other children.

