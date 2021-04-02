Deputy shooting under investigation by Nevada County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened after deputies found a person walking in the middle of the road with two children, Nevada County Sheriff's officials said.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County sheriff's officials are investigating a shooting involving a deputy Thursday afternoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Department hasn't released much information regarding the deputy shooting but did say it began after deputies received reports of a person and two children walking in the middle of the middle road on Alta Sierra Drive.

Those who reported the person told sheriff's officials that the person was possibly under the influence of drugs. Sheriff's officials said someone was shot within minutes but did not say who or the injured status.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office's investigators are currently on the scene. The sheriff's department is advising everyone to avoid the area near Alta Sierra Drive and Names Drive.