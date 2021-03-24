Nevada fugitive arrested in Sacramento accused of murder

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, had been reported missing from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security prison in Nevada over the weekend was arrested in Sacramento accused of murder.

The incident in California began after Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at an apartment in the 7700 block of Watt Avenue -- in the Antelope area.

When deputies first arrived, no one answered the door. However, after persistent checking deputies found 34-year-old Jonathan Collin Autry inside. According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies tried to detain Autry he fought back. He was eventually arrested, and when deputies entered the apartment, they found one adult man dead inside.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and authorities have not identified him.

Autry was booked into the Sacramento County Jail Main Jail on homicide charges. Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects.

After investigating, deputies soon learned that Autry had been reported missing from the Stewart Conservation Detention Camp in Carson City on Sunday. He had been serving time at the minimum-security facility since December 2020 on charges of counterfeiting, fraud, and other financial crimes.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.

