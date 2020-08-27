Sacramento County Sheriff's officials release new details in deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County Sheriff's officials released new information that left two dead and one deputy in critical condition on Aug. 22.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's officials released new information in a shooting that happened an Aug. 22 in Rancho Cordova and left a deputy in the hospital and two other people dead.

Officials say a woman called 911 claiming her grandson, whom she had a restraining order against, arrived at her home with a gun. He aimed a gun at her while telling her to leave.

Deputies arrived at the home near the 160 block of Dutchess Way

minutes later and tried to talk to the man while he was outside of the home. The suspect then tried to escape near the rear of the house as deputies chased after him.

Officials say the suspect shot at deputies after they entered the backyard, hitting one of the deputies several times. Deputies shot at the man hitting him at least twice.

The suspect shot himself at least once during the altercation. According to Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones, the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Officials say the 58-year-old woman who had called for help was shot four times by the suspect and pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies later determined the woman killed was not the suspect's grandmother, who also lived at the home.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department did not release the identities of the shooter or the victim.

The deputy who was shot is out of surgery and is stable, officials said.

"We have felt your prayers for our deputy who was critically injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova last night. We are pleased to report our deputy is out of surgery and in stable condition," officials said on Aug. 23.

Officials said video of the incident will be released in the days to come.

