Newman police, Stanislaus Sheriff's deputies investigating fatal shooting

The shooting left one victim dead in a community still reeling from the death of Cpl. Ronil Singh in 2018.

NEWMAN, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff and Newman Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place on the 1900 block of T Street in Newman at around 6 a.m. One man was found shot to death in the driveway of a home.

A neighbor who lives two houses away across the street was at home when the shooting happened. This neighbor, Mel Andrade, has lived at his home in Newman for 55 years.

“There were about four of five shots, and that’s what woke me up," Andrade said. "And, then I don’t really know too much about it, but it didn’t take long. There were a lot of cops around here.”

Another person, Kevin Austin, lives just a couple of blocks away. Cruising the neighborhood on a bike, Austin rolled up as ABC10's Kurt Rivera was at the crime scene.

“This is unbelievable," Austin said. "It really kind of tears this community apart again from literally the last one with Ronil Singh getting killed. And, hearing about this again, it’s not good news.”

Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was a 7-year veteran of the Newman Police Department when he was shot and killed while investigators say he was doing a traffic stop near Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.

The killing rocked the small, but tight-knit community of Newman. Singh was just 33 and left behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any more details about the Thursday shooting at this time, as the investigation is "only in the early stages." More information will be forthcoming.

Stan Co S/O detectives are currently assisting Newman Police with a homicide invest. The victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The incident took place in the 1900 block of “T” St. Our invest is only in the early stages & more information will be released later. — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) September 17, 2020