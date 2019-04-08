CALIFORNIA, USA — The shooting in El Paso,Texas marked the 250th mass shooting for the United States as of August 03, 2019, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

It's a nonprofit that provides access to data relating to gun-related violence in the United States. To make their list, the organization defines "mass shooting" as four or more people shot and/or killed in a single event, at the same general time and location. The definition doesn't accommodate for the shooter.

In the El Paso shooting, 20 people were confirmed dead by officials with more than two dozen injured. Police said the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody without incident, meaning no officers fired their guns and he surrendered and was detained with little force.

Out of the 250 mass shootings, California accounted for 32 of them. The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting charted as the 32nd mass shooting California experienced this year, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

During the incident, officials said the Garlic Festival gunman opened fired and killed 3 people and injured many others before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot.

California shootings charted by the organization include an incident in Sacramento and three in Stockton. A list of the California specific shootings charted by the organization can be found below. For the organization's list of the 250 mass shootings in the country, click HERE.

1. Gilroy

July 28, 2019

4 people including killer, 13 injured

2. Cangoa Park

July 25, 2019

4 killed, 2 injured

3. San Jose

July 06, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

4. Los Angeles

July 04, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

5. Fresno

July 04, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

6. Oakland

June 30, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

7. Yucaipa

June 30, 2019

0 killed, 5 injured

8. San Jose

June 23, 2019

5 killed, 0 injured

9. La Jolla

June 23, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

10. Richmond

June 21, 2019

0 killed, 5 injured

11. Santa Maria

June 21, 2019

5 killed, 0 injured

12. Santa Rosa

June 05, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

13. West Covina

May 31, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

14. Stockton

May 26, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

15. Long Beach

May 18, 2019

1 killed, 4 injured

16. Sacramento

May 17, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

17. Los Angeles

May 14, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

18. Oceano

May 05, 2019

0 killed, 6 injured

19. Stockton

May 04, 2019

1 killed, 4 injured

20. Los Angeles

April 27, 2019

0 killed, 6 injured

21. Poway

April 27, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

22. Stockton

April 14, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

23. Vallejo

April 14, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

24. Moreno Valley

April 13, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

25. Los Angeles

April 11, 2019

1 killed, 4 injured

26. San Francisco

March 24, 2019

1 killed, 6 injured

27. Oakland

March 03, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

28. Oakland

February 28, 2019

1 killed, 3 injured

29. Palm Springs

February 03, 2019

4 killed, 0 injured

30. San Diego

February 01, 2019

0 killed, 4 injured

31. Palmdale

January 16, 2019

3 killed, 1 injured

32. Torrance

January 04, 2019

3 killed, 4 injured

