CALIFORNIA, USA — The shooting in El Paso,Texas marked the 250th mass shooting for the United States as of August 03, 2019, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.
It's a nonprofit that provides access to data relating to gun-related violence in the United States. To make their list, the organization defines "mass shooting" as four or more people shot and/or killed in a single event, at the same general time and location. The definition doesn't accommodate for the shooter.
In the El Paso shooting, 20 people were confirmed dead by officials with more than two dozen injured. Police said the suspect in the shooting was taken into custody without incident, meaning no officers fired their guns and he surrendered and was detained with little force.
Out of the 250 mass shootings, California accounted for 32 of them. The Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting charted as the 32nd mass shooting California experienced this year, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.
During the incident, officials said the Garlic Festival gunman opened fired and killed 3 people and injured many others before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot.
California shootings charted by the organization include an incident in Sacramento and three in Stockton. A list of the California specific shootings charted by the organization can be found below. For the organization's list of the 250 mass shootings in the country, click HERE.
1. Gilroy
- July 28, 2019
- 4 people including killer, 13 injured
2. Cangoa Park
- July 25, 2019
- 4 killed, 2 injured
3. San Jose
- July 06, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
4. Los Angeles
- July 04, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
5. Fresno
- July 04, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
6. Oakland
- June 30, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
7. Yucaipa
- June 30, 2019
- 0 killed, 5 injured
8. San Jose
- June 23, 2019
- 5 killed, 0 injured
9. La Jolla
- June 23, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
10. Richmond
- June 21, 2019
- 0 killed, 5 injured
11. Santa Maria
- June 21, 2019
- 5 killed, 0 injured
12. Santa Rosa
- June 05, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
13. West Covina
- May 31, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
14. Stockton
- May 26, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
15. Long Beach
- May 18, 2019
- 1 killed, 4 injured
16. Sacramento
- May 17, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
17. Los Angeles
- May 14, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
18. Oceano
- May 05, 2019
- 0 killed, 6 injured
19. Stockton
- May 04, 2019
- 1 killed, 4 injured
20. Los Angeles
- April 27, 2019
- 0 killed, 6 injured
21. Poway
- April 27, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
22. Stockton
- April 14, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
23. Vallejo
- April 14, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
24. Moreno Valley
- April 13, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
25. Los Angeles
- April 11, 2019
- 1 killed, 4 injured
26. San Francisco
- March 24, 2019
- 1 killed, 6 injured
27. Oakland
- March 03, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
28. Oakland
- February 28, 2019
- 1 killed, 3 injured
29. Palm Springs
- February 03, 2019
- 4 killed, 0 injured
30. San Diego
- February 01, 2019
- 0 killed, 4 injured
31. Palmdale
- January 16, 2019
- 3 killed, 1 injured
32. Torrance
- January 04, 2019
- 3 killed, 4 injured
