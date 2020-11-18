Roy Waller, also known as the NorCal Rapist, convicted of crimes

Waller was convicted of all 46 counts of criminal charges relating to kidnappings, burglaries, rapes and other crimes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a month of testimony and less than four hours of deliberations, 12 jurors reached their decision in the case of the NorCal Rapist, delivering multiple guilty verdicts for Roy Charles Waller.

Waller was found guilty of all 46 criminal charges he was convicted of. Waller was charged in connection to 21 rape across Northern California, many of which started almost three decades ago. He’s also being charged for kidnappings, burglaries and other crimes.

After years of no leads on the case, authorities were able to link DNA evidence directly to Waller with help from genetic genealogy and GED Match. Waller was arrested at the age of 58 in Berkeley on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, some 27 years after the first reported rape. He was an employee at the University of California, Berkeley at the time.

BREAKING: The accused #NorCalRapist 60-year-old Roy Charles Waller has been found GUILTY of all 46 criminal charges for a series of rapes that happened across Northern California between 19991 and 2006. @ABC10 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) November 18, 2020

Different from Joseph DeAngelo (also known as the Golden State Killer) in one aspect, Waller has previously pleaded not guilty and is now moving forward with a trial by jury.

Stve Grippi, Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement justice was a "long time in the making."

"Nine victims waited for more than 20 years for this moment and it is only with the use of Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) and the science of DNA that it has come. This is their day," Grippi said.

