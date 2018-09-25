Roy Charles Waller, the man suspected of being the NorCal rapist, stood inside a locked cage in court Wednesday as a judge read the charges he's facing out loud.

The 58-year-old was arraigned on 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault.

“I feel relief. That's the biggest thing that I feel after everything that I’ve been through,” said Maki Anderson, one of Waller’s alleged victims.

Anderson is the Chico woman that officials say stabbed Waller 21 years ago.

“The DNA in our case comes from her stabbing the defendant in the arm,” said Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey at a press conference Friday.

Anderson didn't want to talk about the details of her attack, but she told ABC10 today marks the first day of the journey to justice.

“[I’m] overjoyed. I never thought this day would happen. It was good to see the fear in his eyes,” Anderson said.

The woman investigators say was Waller’s first victim back in 1991 was also in the courtroom. Nicole Earnest-Payte described the moment when she saw her alleged attacker step into the room.

“I just grabbed my husband's hand incredibly hard and I started to tear up,” Payte said. “I started to shake a little. It's the first time I’ve been that close to him in 27 years; last time was in my home.”

Payte says she's still in shock that a day she spent nearly three decades thinking about finally came to fruition.

“When you go 27 years feeling that it’s never going to get resolved, that you're going to go to your grave and you'll never know who he is, it was incredibly important for me to look at him in the eye today,” added Payte.

As for Waller, he did not enter a plea Wednesday. He was assigned a public defender and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 30.

