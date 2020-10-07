North Highlands church victim of a hate crime, sheriff's department reports

Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church was vandalized, but the sheriff's department has not said what they found.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church in North Highlands was the target of a hate crime, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the Murph-Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located in the 4100 block of Don Julio Boulevard, just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, after receiving reports of vandalism.

Investigators responded and collected evidence. So far, the sheriff’s department has not revealed what vandalism they found or how they determined it to be a hate crime.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

