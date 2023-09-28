Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into car during chase in North Highlands, deputies say

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person is in the hospital after crashing into a car while being chased by deputies in North Highlands Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist sped past a CHP checkpoint near Madison and Hemlock going about 80 miles per hour.

Not long afterward, deputies saw it near Madison and Hillsdale going around 100 mph. Deputies chased the car for less than a minute before the motorcycle crashed into a car near Madison and Jackson.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

