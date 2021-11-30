North Highlands home burglarized after 4 family members killed in wrong- way crash

An attorney for the family said the Montano family home was the victim of a break in and theft.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The home of a North Highlands family was burglarized after four members were killed in an alleged DUI crash in the Sierra, an attorney for the family said Tuesday.

Chelsea Monahan, attorney for the Montano family, said the incident added insult to immense suffering. Lawyers said the break in is currently under investigation.

Julian Montano, 4, was the sole survivor of the alleged drunk driving crash and suffered severe injuries. California Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Michael Scott Kelley of Antelope is the driver responsible for the crash.

The Montano family was left reeling after the crash claimed the lives of the four-year-old's family: Brittney Montano, 29; Antonio Montano, 29; Marianna, 9; and Antonio, 5.

As the investigation into the crash and alleged break in stretch on, Monahan said the family is passing on a message of thanks to those who have supported the Montano family through their GoFundMe account and other charitable acts.

"This will go a long way in helping the family remember the Montanos, bury their loved ones lost, and provide for Julian's ongoing recovery efforts. The family is very thankful for the awesome outpouring of love from this community and their ongoing support," Monahan said.

At this time, Monahan said she could not add more details to the break-in.

WATCH ALSO: