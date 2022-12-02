Suspect arrested in North Highlands killing that left woman 'dismembered beyond recognition'

The sheriff's office identified Darnell Erby, 44 of Sacramento, as the suspect in the July 19 homicide.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The suspect in a North Highlands killing left the victim "dismembered beyond recognition," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies arrested Darnell Erby, 44 of Sacramento, in connection to the homicide. The killing happened July 19 along the 5200 block of Field Street, where deputies said a woman was found dismembered. The coroner was required to identify the body.

The victim was identified as Pamela Garrett May, 77. Deputies said she lived at the home when she was killed.

According to the sheriff's office, Erby was arrested on July 19 and booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

No other suspects are outstanding in the case, and no additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

