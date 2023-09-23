x
Crime

Person shot in North Highlands, takes self to hospital

The shooting happened in the area of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street around 10:20 p.m.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A person was shot in North Highlands and took themselves to a hospital late Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the area of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street around 10:20 p.m.  

There is at least one victim who took themselves to the hospital and some people have been detained in relation to the shooting, according to officials. It is currently unclear how significant the victim's injuries are. 

No further information is available at this time. 

