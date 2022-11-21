CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a hit and run that happened Nov. 10 around 5:44 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10.

A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m.

The vehicle left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said the car involved is believed to be a white Ford Ranger, single cab, with a unique bed cover.

CHP is urging anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run to contact them during business hours at (916) 348-2300 or to text/call after hours at (916) 861-1300.

